How Many Victims Did Keith Jesperson Have?

There are plenty of different motives that can be found across the world's serial killers, and sometimes the driving forces behind their macabre crimes are never uncovered. Others are a bit more transparent. Dennis Rader — also known as the BTK killer, a moniker that stands for "Bind Torture Kill" after his modus operandi — was caught after he sent letters to a news station to prevent his heinous crimes from fading from the spotlight. This obvious play for attention has helped experts better understand his motives and the pleasures he gained from executing his sinister plots to kill.