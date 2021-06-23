Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

How Many Victims Did Keith Jesperson Have?

By Tyler MacDonald
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are plenty of different motives that can be found across the world's serial killers, and sometimes the driving forces behind their macabre crimes are never uncovered. Others are a bit more transparent. Dennis Rader — also known as the BTK killer, a moniker that stands for "Bind Torture Kill" after his modus operandi — was caught after he sent letters to a news station to prevent his heinous crimes from fading from the spotlight. This obvious play for attention has helped experts better understand his motives and the pleasures he gained from executing his sinister plots to kill.

www.grunge.com
Community Policy
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Rader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Serial Killers#Btk#Abc News#Oregonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cats
Related
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Elisabeth Rohm on Going Into the Minds of Serial Killers With 'Killer's Vault' Podcast (Exclusive)

What’s it like to go inside the mind of one of America’s most notorious killers? “Disturbing,” says former Law & Order star Elisabeth Rohm, whose own uncle was murdered when he was a teenager and has long tried to understand what makes people kill. “It really had a haunting effect in my family,” she says of her uncle’s death, while admitting that she finds the “serial killer’s mind fascinating,” which is why she agreed to host and produce the new true-crime podcast Killer’s Vault.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Wife Gets Revenge on Her Liar Husband on His Birthday – Subscriber Story

When Penelope found out that her husband was lying on her, she thought of a way to seek revenge. Her husband got the biggest birthday surprise that changed his life forever. Penelope, a successful doctor, always supported her husband Benny’s dream of becoming a businessman. So much so that she funded his startup that took off after three years. Recently, Benny has been working late to sign a big deal.
Colorado Staterockydailynews.com

Colorado Bill Cosby accuser reacts to overturned conviction

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado woman who testified against Bill Cosby in his 2018 retrial calls the decision to overturn his conviction “a punch to the gut.”. Heidi Thomas says Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her in 1984. It happened too long ago to bring charges against Cosby. However, over the past few years, Thomas has become outspoken about the alleged crime to help other women get justice.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Woman who left phone in cab and accused Black teen of stealing it is charged with hate crimes

A 22-year-old California woman who accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone after she left it in the back of a taxi has been charged with hate crimes.On 26 December last year, at Arlo Hotel in New York City, Miya Ponsetto accused Keyon Harrold Jr - the 14-year-old son of Jazz musician Keyon Harrold - of stealing her phone. A viral video of the incident also appeared to show her attacking him. In the video, Ms Ponsetto is seen yelling at Keyon and lunging at him while he denies stealing her phone.On Wednesday, Ms Ponsetto was arraigned in Manhattan...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Massey's Mom Claims Felony Charges Are Part Of Extortion Plot

Former Disney star Kyle Massey has been facing some legal troubles in recent times. Earlier today, reports claimed that Kyle Massey was charged with one felony count of immoral communication with a minor. Legal documents state that he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a minor between December 2018 and January 2019.
Charlotte, NCtalesbuzz.com

Sadistic mom made 13-year-old bury abused sister’s body: warrant

The North Carolina woman charged with killing her 4-year-old by forcing her to stand for three days straight without breaks managed to add another horror to the tragedy by making the tot’s older sister bury her body. Malikah Bennett, 31, of Charlotte, is facing charges of first degree murder and...
U.S. Politicsimdb.com

Bill Cosby Is Out of Jail, but That Sets No Precedent for Harvey Weinstein

When news broke Wednesday the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and he would be released from prison, early coverage honed in on the five accusers whose testimony helped support his conviction over the 2004 rape of Andrea Constand. According to the Associated Press, “The Pennsylvania Supreme...
talesbuzz.com

‘Not many chances’ of finding condo victims alive

The commander of the Israeli military team in Florida said Thursday that rescuers are facing the “reality” that no survivors will likely be found at the site of the collapsed condo tower. “Each time we go, we see a different situation that gives us with one hand, the reality that...