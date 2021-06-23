Century Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, announced yesterday the closing of its initial public offering of 12,132,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,582,500 additional shares of common stock.www.mychesco.com