Philadelphia, PA

Century Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

 7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, announced yesterday the closing of its initial public offering of 12,132,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,582,500 additional shares of common stock.

