Rebecca Breeds Teases Starling ‘Goes Rogue’ in the ‘Clarice’ Finale

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
lincolnnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFBI Agent Clarice Starling (the outstanding Rebecca Breeds), who voluntarily turned in her badge and gun last week after an outburst of anger, has won us over with her bravery, grit, and willingness to confront her painful past. In the suspenseful closer on Thursday, June 24, she calls on all her courage when she’s held captive and battles to free herself and a group of trafficked women from an abandoned animal testing facility.

