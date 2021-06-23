Cancel
‘Loki’: Tara Strong Teases Miss Minutes’ Role: ‘You’ll See Her Again’

Cover picture for the article

Marvel’s Loki has introduced a number of new characters in its first three episodes, from Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) to the female Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) he’s hunting. The wackiest of newcomers, however, has to be Miss Minutes. Presented as the Time Variance Authority’s mascot, the animated orange clock gives Loki (Tom Hiddleston) a breakdown of the Sacred Timeline during the show’s second episode. She also serves as a narrator of sorts in one of the trailers, and it seems she could play a more important role in the coming episodes.

Disney+ is in the midst of seeing the Avengers franchise continue to come to life, with Loki arriving to the streaming platform earlier this month. Without dropping too much of spoiler type info for anyone who is yet to tuck into the show, Tara Strong, the voice of animated, Roger Rabbit type character, Miss Minutes recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly.