‘Loki’: Tara Strong Teases Miss Minutes’ Role: ‘You’ll See Her Again’

Loki has added a lot of cool new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and three of them will soon receive the spotlight in some upcoming Funko Pops. While we're sure many of you will be excited to add Hunter B-15 and Ravonna Renslayer to your collections, it's the much smaller Pop that comes bundled with the latter we're really excited about. Yes, Miss Minutes is getting her own figure, and while we kind of wish she'd been given the full-size treatment, it'll be fun to display her pretty much in-scale alongside the God of Mischief and these TVA members.