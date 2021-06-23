‘Loki’: Tara Strong Teases Miss Minutes’ Role: ‘You’ll See Her Again’
Marvel’s Loki has introduced a number of new characters in its first three episodes, from Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) to the female Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) he’s hunting. The wackiest of newcomers, however, has to be Miss Minutes. Presented as the Time Variance Authority’s mascot, the animated orange clock gives Loki (Tom Hiddleston) a breakdown of the Sacred Timeline during the show’s second episode. She also serves as a narrator of sorts in one of the trailers, and it seems she could play a more important role in the coming episodes.www.cheatsheet.com