Texas staying loose with another CWS elimination game looming

By Nick Moyle
expressnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — It’s impossible to know what kind of Virginia team No. 2 seed Texas will encounter Thursday in its second consecutive College World Series elimination game. For seven innings Tuesday night at TD Ameritrade Park, the Cavaliers imposed their will on the same seventh-seeded Mississippi State group that overwhelmed the Longhorns in a 2-1 win Sunday. But it all unraveled in the eighth when Virginia’s 4-0 lead and no-hitter vanished amid the Bulldogs’ six-run outburst.

