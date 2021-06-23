Texans bark back with #AbbottHatesDogs after governor rejects Safe Outdoors Dogs Act

Recently, Governor Abbott of Texas vetoed the Safe Outdoor Dog Act, which has resulted in a massive backlash from animal lovers and activists around the country. The Safe Outdoor Dog Act intended to expand welfare protections for dogs by banning the inhumane restraining of dogs outside. This includes prohibiting heavy chains as a means to tether dogs and mandating that the dogs have access to food, water, and shelter when kept outside. The bill had bipartisan support and passed the house with an 83-32 majority and the senate with a 28-3 majority. However, Abbott vetoed the bill and described it as “micro-managing” dog-owners.