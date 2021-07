Titans Season 3's official release date has been revealed. Titans Season 3 will premiere on HBO Max on August 12th; we knew the new season would arrive in August sometime, but it's only in EW's new feature that we get the exact release date. This new season of Titans is highly anticipated by fans, in part, because the HBO Max streaming service will bring Titans to a much wider audience than the DC Universe streaming service ever did. The other part of fans' excitement is all the new DC Comics characters that will be coming to the screen in Titans Season 3 - and there are quite a few of them.