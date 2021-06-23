Alaska offers 58-year-old ferry for free to the Philippines

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska is trying to dispose of a 58-year-old ferry, and even has offered to give it free to the government of the Philippines. CoastAlaska reports Gov. Mike Dunleavy offered to give the Malaspina ferry away in a letter last month to the Philippines consul general in San Francisco. The state has estimated it would cost up to $45 million to overhaul the ferry. There has been no response from the Philippines. The consul general says a diplomat will be in Juneau next month, but that’s only for normal outreach to Filipinos living in Alaska and not a ferry fact-finding mission.