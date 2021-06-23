Owners Of The Suez Canal Ship Have Reached A Compensation Deal With Egypt

Alexandria, Egypt – Egypt is a maritime country that has a remarkable geographical location on the junction of three continents and 2,000 km of coastline on the Mediterranean and the Red Sea which has developed its connection with the foreign world since ancient times. The Egyptian government has planned to develop six main ports to accommodate the growing demand on the seaborne trade – and BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH, through its local subsidiary BAUER EGYPT S.A.E., is involved in four of them.