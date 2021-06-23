Wellness Wednesday – Try not to strive for perfection

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says she struggles with perfectionism. She says she wants to be perfect all the time and it often comes at the cost of her sanity. She struggles with the all or nothing approach where she wants to do things 100% perfect or she doesn’t want to take the task on at all but then she realized you miss out on much on life when you only move your feet to the perfect song. Sometimes it’s just about enjoying the dance called life. Dr. Nicole says who wants to be perfect all the time….how boring. She says stop striving for perfection because your best is good enough. It always has been, and it always will be.