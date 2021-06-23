Worthington: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $10.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.55 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.