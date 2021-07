In addition to her acting career in films like Transformers and TV show New Girl, Megan Fox has also made a name for herself for being daring in the fashion stakes. In the early days of her career, the 35-year-old was regularly seen wearing Armani Privé at awards shows, often with a Louboutin heel. But in recent years, the mother-of-three has evolved her sartorial style and invited emerging fashion labels into her wardrobe, including Alexandre Birman, Mach & Mach and the ever popular Mugler.