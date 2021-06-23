Cancel
Portland, OR

Three Sisters Nixtamal's Marvelous Masa

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen naturopathic doctor Adriana Azcárate-Ferbel moved to Portland from Mexico City, she found bland, chemical-filled tortillas waiting for her. So, in 2012, she and her archaeologist husband, Pedro Ferbel-Azcárate, along with chef Wendy Downing, founded Three Sisters Nixtamal, the only tortilla company in the Pacific Northwest that nixtamalizes its own GMO-free, organic corn. Demand is high. Three Sisters makes over three tons of masa every week, selling masa and tortillas at farmers markets, in grocery stores, and to restaurants including Tacos El Patrón, Tropicale, and Tamale Boy.

