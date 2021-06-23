Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Niagara Water Keeper

WKBW-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJill Jadlicka, executive director Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper says they try to encourage stewardship activity from the community all year long whenever possible. There is cleaning up toxic mess and there is also cleaning up litter and trash that is always found along our waterways. Jill says by doing these different clean-ups and giving people an opportunity to volunteer it helps the average person have the opportunity to give back and contribute to maintaining the health and beauty of our waterways.

