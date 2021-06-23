Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for some work, then Community Services for Every1 might be the place for you. They are hiring and they are having a job fair tomorrow with some great opportunities including a signing bonus. Mindy Cervoni, CEO Community Services for Every1 says the sign on bonuses right now is at least $1,000 and depending on the job it can be more. They have a lot of job opportunities at Community Services. Tomorrow they are doing open interviews from 10am – 2pm at their 180 Oak Street location. They are looking to hire people on the spot.

