I had these thoughts about my Dad as we celebrated Father’s Day this past Sunday. Dad was a dairy farmer and a trader in livestock. I lived on my parents’ farm until I was seven years old, at which time we moved to a village of less than 500 people near our farm. I lived a rural and small town life until I left for college at Vanderbilt at age 18. It was a simple, wholesome, and good life where everybody knew and cared about each other.