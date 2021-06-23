Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

From Rapping, To Writing, To Podcasting, Dessa’s Resume Is Getting Longer

krcu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has meant a major touring hiatus for musical artists. But that hasn’t stopped Dessa from making new music. In January, she announced a single series called “Ides,” where she releases a new song on the 15th of every month. There’s even one called “Terry Gross.”. From MPR News:

www.krcu.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gross
Person
Dessa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#Mpr News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Skindred’s Benji Webbe gets hyped for Download Pilot on the new Metal Hammer Podcast

On the new Metal Hammer Podcast, Merl chats to the one and only Benji Webbe from Skindred! We find out what Benji has been up to in lockdown, what prompted his son to put him on a strict, life-changing new regime, why he returned to Earache Records with Skindred over 20 years since first joining them with Dub War and what prompts Disturbed mainman David Draiman to text him at least once a year.
Celebritiesvisitphilly.com

Philadelphia's Questlove Gets Personal on the Love + Grit Podcast

The West Philly native and Roots drummer talks about a year of transformation... Ask anyone to name the most iconic Philadelphians and Questlove is near the top of the list. Many know him as the drummer for The Roots, house band of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; as cofounder of digital music and media platforms Okayplayer and OkayAfrica; as an author and music journalist; and as a plant-based cheesesteak maker.
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (6/29)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Lucy Dacus, Sault, H.E.R., and more.
Musicmdcthereporter.com

Today’s Rap Lyrics Are A Watered Down Version Of What The Genre Once Was

You hop into your best friend’s car, and after a quick salutation, you tell them your destination. Since you have to get on the freeway, you know that it’ll be a while before you reach your desired location, so you ask your friend if he wants to listen to anything. They oblige and turn to a random music channel.
MusicMetalSucks

Hannes Grossmann (Alkaloid, ex-Obscura) on The MetalSucks Podcast #393

Prolific death metal drummer and multi-instrumentalist Hannes Grossmann is our guest! We discuss the recruitment process for his latest solo album, To Where The Light Retreats, the role he takes on as composer for his own material, how Tori Amos inspired a song on the new record, the story behind the hand-drawn cover artwork, how the songs on his first solo album were originally intended for Obscura, the less experimental nature of his solo project compared to Alkaloid, and the elitist mentality he takes towards his own music. Hannes also says he hopes there will never be another Necrophagist record and explains why.
Musicrock947.com

Damon Albarn teases new, “carnival-themed” music with Gorillaz

Gorillaz is working on new music, and according to frontman Damon Albarn, it’s certainly taking a specific direction. Speaking with NME, Albarn describes the fresh material as “carnival-themed.”. “We’re really going back to the spirit of the first record,” he explains. “It’s really exciting and we’ve been really enjoying it.”
Worldanalogplanet.com

Masabumi Kikuchi’s Virtuosic Swan Song Hanamichi Is Worth A Listen

Influenced by Thelonious Monk and Duke Ellington, Masabumi Kikuchi studied music at the Tokyo Arts College High School. Thanks to a string of successful bossa nova records with saxophonist Sadeo Watanabe, Kikuchi became one of Japan’s best-known jazz musicians: throughout his career, he played with Gil Evans, Elvin Jones, Sonny Rollins, Joe Henderson, Bill Laswell, Paul Motian, and even Miles Davis. The vast majority of his solo records or sessions as leader are out-of-print and unavailable in America; most accessible are his recordings in Motian’s trio and a couple late period ECM releases. In those later years, Kikuchi recorded a wealth of improvisational “floating sound and harmony,” though never released any of it. He told Ben Ratliff in 2012, “I never felt virtuosic at all, in my life, even for a moment. Because I don’t have technique. So I’ve had to develop my own language.”
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Mr. Jones,” Adam Duritz of Counting Crows

There’s a great deal about the famed band, Counting Crows, that remains iconic since their 1993 debut LP release, August And Everything After. And perhaps at the top of that list is the band’s first commercial single, “Mr. Jones.” To say the track was everywhere in the mid-‘90s would be an understatement. Radio stations from rock to top 40 played the cut seemingly every hour, or more often.
MusicThe Ringer

“You Have to Be Selfish As an Artist”: The Valiant Return of Hiatus Kaiyote

An artist named after liquid fire flashes a gold and obsidian ring and, by the way, just lit our conversation aflame too. “I guess I basically had this obsession that I thought I was going to die before this album came out,” admits the singer Nai Palm, the lead vocalist of the Grammy-nominated band Hiatus Kaiyote. She and bassist Paul Bender are in front of separate computers in mid-June in Melbourne, where the troupe is based. It is, I’ve been told, quite cold outside. She’s telling me how she feels about the release of the group’s third album, Mood Valiant, their first in six years, last Friday. Which, considering the baggage around it—a breast cancer diagnosis, a collectively agreed-upon yearlong respite, and a bout of general music industry malaise—is to say that she is really telling me how she chooses to carry out the faith of living. “There’s less of the nerves,” she continues. “It’s more just like a relief.”
Florida StateBLABBERMOUTH.NET

QUEENSRŸCHE Resumes Writing Material For Next Studio Album

QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre and guitarist Michael Wilton have regrouped with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris in La Torre's home state of Florida to resume work on demos for the band's upcoming follow-up to 2019's "The Verdict" album. A couple of photos from the latest sessions, which were posted on Todd's Twitter, can be seen below.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Pitchfork

The 8 Best Music Videos of June 2021

Each month, we run down the most memorable clips and celebrate artists who are breaking ground with their visuals. The video for British soul singer Celeste’s “Tonight Tonight” operates on surreal dream logic—think Amy Winehouse filtered through director Michel Gondry’s funhouse aesthetic. Starting with a meta opening scene, Celeste faces troubles that escalate in mind-bending twists: Her newspaper is ruined by water spouting from the wall. Her cigarette grows long and limp like a plastic toy. Eventually she finds a tunnel straight out of Being John Malkovich that leads to a neon cabaret where tongue kissing takes on a newly grotesque meaning. The whole clip is like a magic trick that surprises as much as it disturbs.
Hip HopA.V. Club

Who’s the current queen of rap? Find out on new hip hop podcast The What?!

The Synodus Horrenda was a curious historical event wherein a pope who had been dead for seven months was exhumed so that his corpse could stand trial. It is also the namesake for a macabre history podcast whose erudite and nameless host explores the many ways that death has shaped society. The podcast is divided into multi-episode arcs linked around themes such as mass hysteria or the deaths of tyrants, with this latest tale of woe kicking off a series on shipwrecks. Our mysterious narrator condenses decades of French revolutions and restorations to explain why a singularly unqualified officer was put in charge of the frigate Medusa, which sank off the coast of Africa in 1816. In the immediate aftermath, 157 crewmembers were abandoned by the upper-class officers and subjected to two weeks of hell on a half-sunk raft. Under the baking African sun, that raft would see riots, murder, sickness, and cannibalism whittle down the survivors until only 15 men were eventually rescued. All of this is told in the narrator’s detached yet warmly reassuring voice, leaving you almost comforted by the knowledge that nothing good has ever happened or will ever happen. [Anthony D Herrera]
MusicPosted by
GQMagazine

Tyler, The Creator's Best Rap Performances

You’ve probably heard this, but Tyler, the Creator is rapping again. One of the predominant narratives around the release of his new studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, is that he’s rediscovered a passion for the craft of rap that had diminished. A clip from Tyler’s 2014 interview with Larry King features the musician explaining that he felt creatively limited by the genre.
Musictalentrecap.com

Pharrell Rapping is a Major Highlight of Tyler, The Creator’s New Album

Tyler, The Creator’s new Call Me If You Get Lost album is the ultimate follow-up to his 2019 Grammy-winning album Igor. One of the biggest highlights of the entire album is Pharrell Williams going absolutely off with a 40-second rap verse. The song “Juggernaut” is a chaotic masterpiece. Pharrell is...
Theater & DanceNewsTimes

Lil Yachty Speaks From the Heart With 'Love Music'

Lil Yachty shows off his sensitive side in a new single, “Love Music,” released on Tuesday via Quality Control and Motown. Following his rapid-fire Michigan Boy Boat mixtape, “Love Music” is much mellower and sees the rapper expressing his gratitude over a long-term romance, from high school dances to marriage: “You were my wife, baby, you were my wife/Baby, you run my life/I don’t know where we will stand if we do not dance/You are my type, baby, you are my type.”
MusicThe Economist

Did pop music peak in 1971?

WHICH YEAR was pop music’s greatest? The makers of “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything”, a documentary series now streaming on Apple TV+, have no doubt. The programme is based on “Never a Dull Moment”, a book by David Hepworth, which argued that by the early 1970s music’s ecosystem had evolved to the point that it was able to produce what he views as pretty much the best series of albums ever made. The show takes a different tack, focusing less on the history of the industry and positioning the songs within the social and intellectual ferment of their time. But the book and the documentary agree on the central idea: that in 1971 pop music reached some kind of apotheosis.
Musickosu.org

NPR Music's 27 Favorite Songs Of 2021 (So Far)

In the strange period of re-emergence that has characterized the first six months of 2021, we've asked for a lot from the music we love: brand-new sounds and nostalgic grooves, gnarly guitar solos and gentle lullabies, refreshing individuality and impressive collectivity. Thankfully, the songs released in the past six months have delivered. These 27 songs are the ones that have stuck with the staff of NPR Music the most during the first half of this year – one pick per person, presented in alphabetical order by artist. (You can find the list of our favorite albums here. Follow NPR Music's ongoing coverage of new songs at our #NowPlaying blog.)
Behind Viral Videoswgnradio.com

TikTok videos to get 3 times longer

(NEXSTAR) — TikTok videos are about to get quite a bit longer. The video-sharing app will soon allow everyone to publish videos up to three minutes long, three times the current one-minute limit. The extension is expected to give creators more filming flexibility, lessening the need for multi-part posts. “We...
Columbus, OHPopMatters

Jazz Bassist Andy Woodson Dazzles with the Soul/Fusion Sound on ‘Pawpaw’

The first time I heard Andy Woodson was from a sampler pressed in Columbus, Ohio. It was mostly dominated by pop/rock, most of it being quite good, while some of it was less than inspired. The exceptions were two tracks by an a capella group and Woodson’s hard fusion composition “Mad Cow”. The main riff sounded like someone fed Frank Zappa through a meat grinder while slinky horn lines added fat to the lead guitar. Had the internet been as ubiquitous then as it is now, I would have snooped out details on Andy Woodson right away. Alas, dial-up internet and a largely offline CD market put a cramp in that search.