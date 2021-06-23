Cancel
Owners Of The Suez Canal Ship Have Reached A Compensation Deal With Egypt

By Jackie Northam
boisestatepublicradio.org
 7 days ago

A compensation deal has been reached in principle between Egyptian authorities and the owners of the massive container ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal back in March. The nearly weeklong blockage of that critical waterway disrupted shipping worldwide. Details of the preliminary deal have not yet been disclosed, but analysts believe it is much less than what the Suez Canal Authority initially demanded. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

