A law passed by the Hungarian parliament which bans the “display and promotion of homosexuality” to people under the age of 18 “clearly violates EU values”, Germany’s Europe minister has said.Michael Roth said the 27-member bloc was “not primarily a single market or a currency union” but a “community of values”.“There should be absolutely no doubt that minorities, sexual minorities too, must be treated respectfully,” he said. The bill pushed through parliament last week by Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, has attracted condemnation from across the EU as well as the US.Critics have warned the law will stigmatise LGBT+...