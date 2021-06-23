Cancel
FIFA

Cristiano Ronaldo Ties Ali Daei's Men's International Goal Record

By Avi Creditor
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his climb to yet another mountaintop.

Ronaldo has matched Iranian great Ali Daei's all-time men's international goal record of 109 with his penalty-kick double vs. France in the teams' Euro 2020 group finale on Wednesday. Ronaldo, who was forced out of the Euro 2016 final between the two sides after 25 minutes, scored his first on a penalty kick at the half-hour mark. It came after Hugo Lloris came off his line to punch away a free kick but caught Danilo square in the head instead, resulting in the spot kick for Ronaldo and career international goal No. 108.

The second and record-tying goal came nearly half an hour later, after a Ronaldo attempted cross was handled by Jules Koundé. Ronaldo didn't hesitate to walk to the spot to take it, and he scored yet again to bring Portugal level at 2-2. More importantly, that second goal provisionally saved Portugal from elimination, with A Seleção in fourth in the live table in their group at the time of the handball. The match ended at 2-2, which, coupled with Germany's 2-2 draw vs. Hungary, sent Portugal through as a third-place finisher. France topped the group, with Germany going through in second.

Of Ronaldo's 109 goals, just 19 have come in friendlies. He has scored 31 apiece in World Cup qualifying and European Championship qualifying to account for 62. He has 14 (and counting) at the Euros, seven at the World Cup, five in the UEFA Nations League and two at the now-defunct FIFA Confederations Cup.

He's scored the most against Sweden and Lithuania (seven times apiece), while picking on Hungary, Andorra and Luxembourg six times each and scoring against Armenia and Latvia five times each. His goal against Germany on Saturday in the group stage of the Euros was his first ever against Die Mannschaft (in five all-time meetings) and his two Wednesday were his first against Les Bleus. He has nine international hat tricks.

It had already been a record-setting Euros for Ronaldo on a number of fronts. With his appearance vs. Hungary in Portugal's opener, he became the first men's player to appear in five European Championships. With his two goals, he broke a tie with Michel Platini to become the competition's all-time leading scorer, and in doing so he became the first player to score in five European Championships as well.

Ronaldo still has a ways to go to become the all-time record holder in men's and women's international soccer. Canada women's great Christine Sinclair tops that list with 186 goals.

