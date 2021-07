Lean Startup & Data-Driven Product Consultant — Visualise Solutions. Working with Start-Ups, Scale-Ups and Organizations globally. You're an early-stage company; you are feeling overwhelmed with a list of tasks that need completing. You hear about the latest quick fix and think it will work for your startup, so you head off in the direction of this shiny new object, and before you know it, three months have gone by, the shiny object wasn't that shiny and you still haven't made any traction toward your objectives.