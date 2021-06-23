Elton John announces epic return of Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour
It's time to pull out those sunglasses, platform boots, and sequins once more. Elton John has finally announced the return of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The rock icon revealed the long-awaited final dates of his last big shows on Wednesday. The 30-date performances will span North America and Europe, wrapping up an epic goodbye that he began back in January 2018 (the concerts were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic).ew.com