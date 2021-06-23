Cancel
Elton John announces epic return of Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

By Maureen Lee Lenker
EW.com
 7 days ago

It's time to pull out those sunglasses, platform boots, and sequins once more. Elton John has finally announced the return of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The rock icon revealed the long-awaited final dates of his last big shows on Wednesday. The 30-date performances will span North America and Europe, wrapping up an epic goodbye that he began back in January 2018 (the concerts were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic).

Person
Elton John
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Elton John will say goodbye to Philadelphia next summer as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour. Announcing the final dates of the tour on social media, he said, "Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I'm coming to you today with an announcement I've been working towards for, well, all my life. The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."
