Cozy Grove’s massive summer update is now available, adds huggable bears
Cozy Grove, the spoopy (that’s cute and spooky) life sim from SpryFox released back in April to pretty much universal positivity. Since launch, the team at SpryFox has consistently supported this otherworldly friendship sim with patches heavily based on fan feedback, with an emphasis on quality of life improvements. The freshly-released summer update, however, is much larger in scope, with new quests, activities, decorations, music, and more added in alongside the ability to hug the in-game bears!nintendowire.com