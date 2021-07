Fans who have interest in playing Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI on Steam need to act quickly, as these two titles are scheduled to leave at the end of next month. On each page’s respective Steam Store this message has been posted: “This game will no longer be available for purchase after July 27, 2021. Instead, please purchase the pixelated remaster version of “FINAL FANTASY V/VI,” coming soon.” There is still no release date or window for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, which is the first six Final Fantasy games sold separately as individual purchases, but the removal of these versions in less than a month suggests more sooner than later.