New Rochelle High School Musical Featured on Apple Newsroom

Graduation week at New Rochelle High School is even sweeter for students who were part of this year’s high school musical. Apple has posted a story on its Newsroom website, featuring and celebrating the students, teachers and families who took part in “Is There Life After High School,” produced this spring amid the challenges of the pandemic. The innovative and creative undertaking harnessed technology to deliver an outstanding experience for those in the production, as well as for the audiences that enjoyed the performances online.