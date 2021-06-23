Cancel
Fishers, IN

Biotech Firm Quantigen Selects New Headquarters Space in Fishers, Preps for Exponential Growth

fishers.in.us
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantigen Biosciences, a specialty contract research organization focused on medical diagnostics and device development through pharmaceutical and biotech industry partnerships, announced its plans to relocate and expand its headquarters from its existing location to a 40,000ft2 state-of-the-art facility located at the Round Room building in Fishers (10300 Kincaid Drive). Accompanying this announcement, the firm plans to add 30 new, high-wage jobs in the areas of quality & regulatory compliance and research by the end of 2023 and will invest $2.5 million into new lab and office space.

www.fishers.in.us
