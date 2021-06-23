Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw man arrested for installing secret camera in women’s restroom at his job

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kBDQ_0adLwfhg00

KENNESAW, Ga. — A Cobb County man has been charged after investigators said he installed a camera to spy on women who went into the restroom at his job.

A female worker said she went in to use the bathroom at the Dangling Carrot Creative in Kennesaw last week and found the hidden camera that appeared to placed in a position to secretly record women.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She also said about five minutes after finding the camera, her co-worker Daniel Eduardo Portes, went into the bathroom as if to retrieve the camera.

The woman said footage on the camera shows a man who looked like Portes installing the camera.

She also told police that since she found the camera she has received more texts and phone calls from Portes than normal.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Another co-worker told police that Portes admitted to installing the camera.

He is currently being held on a $3,500 bond.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennesaw, GA
Crime & Safety
Cobb County, GA
Government
City
Kennesaw, GA
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Kennesaw, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Camera#Tv News#Carrot#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect killed in apartment shooting with Atlanta police ID’d; officer recovering in hospital

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man it said was killed when he fired at officers at an Atlanta apartment building on Wednesday. Police were called out to the 8th floor of the Solace on Peachtree Apartments on 710 Peachtree Street in response to a person shot call. When the two officers arrived on the floor, authorities said Joseph Lee Humbles, 29, of Atlanta, immediately fired gunshots at officers, striking an officer in the face. The two officers were able to return fire, which struck Humbles.
Louisville, KYPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Firing upheld for officer who sought Breonna Taylor warrant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — The Kentucky police detective who sought the no-knock search warrant that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has had his firing upheld. The Louisville Metro Police Merit Board voted 4-0 on Wednesday to uphold the termination of Joshua Jaynes after hours of deliberation, news outlets reported. The decision came after three days of hearings in which Jaynes and his attorney sought his reinstatement.
Fort Worth, TXWSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Road rage shooting deemed self-defense, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth authorities have determined a road rage shooting that left a motorcyclist dead was an act of self-defense. According to police, the confrontation occurred Friday after a near collision on the freeway, caused by the motorcyclist driving between lanes on the center of the white line. The driver of a sport utility vehicle changing lanes did not see the motorcyclist, prompting the latter to park in the road - blocking traffic - and walk toward the SUV driver with his gun drawn, KDFW reported.