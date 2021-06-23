Kennesaw man arrested for installing secret camera in women’s restroom at his job
KENNESAW, Ga. — A Cobb County man has been charged after investigators said he installed a camera to spy on women who went into the restroom at his job.
A female worker said she went in to use the bathroom at the Dangling Carrot Creative in Kennesaw last week and found the hidden camera that appeared to placed in a position to secretly record women.
She also said about five minutes after finding the camera, her co-worker Daniel Eduardo Portes, went into the bathroom as if to retrieve the camera.
The woman said footage on the camera shows a man who looked like Portes installing the camera.
She also told police that since she found the camera she has received more texts and phone calls from Portes than normal.
Another co-worker told police that Portes admitted to installing the camera.
He is currently being held on a $3,500 bond.
