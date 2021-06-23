Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A look back on the N64 as it celebrates 25 years

By Jaxson Tapp
nintendowire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo 64 was my first introduction to gaming, and it’s still a console I remember fondly. I’m sure many other ’90s kids out there are in the same boat, having grownup with classics like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Banjo-Kazooie, Star Fox, and many others. Today is a day that’s rocking that boat just a bit, because thanks to the ongoing march of time, the N64 is celebrating its 25th birthday, and a lot of us are looking back thinking that it couldn’t really have been that long ago that we first stepped into Peach’s Castle in all its polygonal glory. It’s hard to imagine a lot of these classic franchises without their move to a 3D space, something that paved the way for a lot of today’s most-loved and most-anticipated games.

nintendowire.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Games#Nintendo 64#Nostalgia#Super Mario 64#Peach S Castle#Funtastic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesGotGame

N64 Beta Dumped! TONIC TROUBLE

Dumped a beta of Ubisoft’s Tonic Trouble for the Nintendo 64! This version contains numerous differences compared to final. Big thanks to the owner, Brian for letting me cover this. Also big thanks to RibShark for looking for differences.
Video GamesPosted by
The Dad

Dad Sells PS5 so He Can Buy Back His Childhood N64 Game Collection

While companies will sell us games for full price that released decades ago (I’m looking at you Nintendo), there is one Resetera user named Traxus who recently showed his love for the truly awesome N64 and took reliving the glory days to the next level. In a post titled “Sold my PS5 for an N64… send help”, Traxus explained that his nostalgia was reawakened when he saw a broken old CRT television lying by the side of the road.
Orlando, FLmouseinfo.com

A LOOK BACK: 50 years of Walt Disney World milestones | #WDW50

Nov. 15 – Walt Disney and his brother Roy publicly announce plans for Disney World in a press conference held in downtown Orlando, Florida. Oct. 27 – Walt Disney records a film outlining plans for the Florida Project – including details for Disney World and the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (EPCOT).
SocietyDesign Taxi

Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations

Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...