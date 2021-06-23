A look back on the N64 as it celebrates 25 years

The Nintendo 64 was my first introduction to gaming, and it’s still a console I remember fondly. I’m sure many other ’90s kids out there are in the same boat, having grownup with classics like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Banjo-Kazooie, Star Fox, and many others. Today is a day that’s rocking that boat just a bit, because thanks to the ongoing march of time, the N64 is celebrating its 25th birthday, and a lot of us are looking back thinking that it couldn’t really have been that long ago that we first stepped into Peach’s Castle in all its polygonal glory. It’s hard to imagine a lot of these classic franchises without their move to a 3D space, something that paved the way for a lot of today’s most-loved and most-anticipated games.