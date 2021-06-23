Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set speeds to store shelves this July
Ready? Set? You might want to go for these pre-orders when they’re available. The iconic Rainbow Road course from Mario Kart will soon be hitting the racetracks of Hot Wheels. Previously leaked by Amazon through a pre-sale item page, the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set will be speeding its way to store shelves next month on Sunday, July 18th for a retail price of $119.99 according to Target.nintendowire.com