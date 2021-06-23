Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set speeds to store shelves this July

Hot Wheels fans are in for a real treat as Mattel announces their new Hot Wheels and Mega Construx construction sets. Some of the franchise's most iconic vehicles are back and ready to build from the ground up with a huge assortment of new sets. This time it's the Monster Trucks that are rolling onion with three new sets that collectors can get their hands on. Starting things off first are legendary monster trucks Bone Shaker and Tiger Shark that are around 200 blocks to create and feature authentic details from home colors, engine designs, and even hood ornaments. Each set will include a mini driver as well that is perfect for displaying your Monster Trucks. Each of these is priced at $19.99 and can be purchased right now and here.