Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Check out the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Classic Character DLC on the series’ 20th anniversary

By Ricky Berg
nintendowire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor “anniversaries,” “rolling,” and “Sega” today’s main attraction is Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th. He’s not the only one in the spotlight though, as today’s also the 20th anniversary of the original Monkey Ball arcade game! What would go on to become the Super Monkey Ball series began with a banana shaped joystick and a simple, but entertaining concept. Now things are coming full circle with its next entry.

nintendowire.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkey#Banana#Full Circle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Amazon
Related
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Gohan’s New Character Design

Dragon Ball Super's anime saw the son of Goku returning to his Ultimate Form to prepare for the Tournament of Power, but unfortunately, Gohan wasn't a part of the battle against Broly in the latest film of the Shonen franchise in Broly, but it seems as if a new anime promo has given us a look at the hybrid Saiyan/Human Z Fighter in the Shintani animation style. With the third film in the action-packed series seeing Naohiro Shintani, a Japanese animator that took the role of animation director and character designer, this new promo dives into Gohan's new look.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Special Anniversary Set EX06 Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Special Anniversary Set.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Kazuya announcement reveals Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC pattern

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players have, once again, found a possible pattern that could help predict the next (and last) DLC fighter. And I say "possible" because Sakurai has a way of shocking fans every single time. A photo has been going around Reddit that shows a pattern in Smash...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Physical And Digital Editions Revealed

During E3, SEGA announced Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – which will remaster levels from Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2 and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. Well, here are the various ways you can get the game at launch!. The company has revealed new information about the game’s release...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Lord’s Minute Sonic Mania on Epic Games and 30th Anniversary

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest in gaming. Today, April Prince joins Lord Sovereign talk Sonic Mania on Epic Games and the 30th Anniversary. Sonic Mania is now free on the Epic Games store.
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

Smash Bros. News: Tekken Character Announced as DLC

In recent Smash Bros news, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster has gotten a little bigger, with the announcement of a new DLC character. With an initial roster size of 74 characters, that includes all of the characters from the previous games, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the most ambitious video games in recent years. Here are more details on the new DLC character, Kazuya Mishima.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Minecraft Gets a DLC to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Sonic

The Sonic series turns 30 years old this year. On this occasion, a special DLC for Minecraft was prepared, which enables us to play as the super-fast hedgehog and test our skills on several special, randomly generated maps. Sonic is about to turn 30 years old. The release of Sonic...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Check Out Sonic’s 30th Anniversary Celebrated With Livestream Symphony

The 23rd of June 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog which SEGA celebrated with the Sonic Symphony, featuring beautiful orchestral remakes of music from throughout the history of the mammoth series. There have been few video game franchises that are as Sonic the Hedgehog. Since his humble 2D beginnings 30 years ago, the iconic blue hedgehog has gone on to become one of the most recognizable and beloved characters in gaming.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’ Discounted for a Limited Time on iOS and Android, New Bloodless Character Pack and Boss Revenge Mode DLC Out Now

To play as Bloodless, you need to start a new game and name the save ‘BLOODLESS’ in all caps in the console and PC version. You will then hear Bloodless’ voice and see her as a character option. Choose her, select your difficulty and start the game. To celebrate this update Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is 30% off on both iOS and Android for a limited time. You can buy Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here for $6.99 right now. It is available in North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, SEA, South America, and a few other countries worldwide. Check out our forum thread for the game here for more discussion around the release. Have you been playing it on mobile through the updates or did you play the original Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night console release?
Video GamesSiliconera

No Additional Characters Will be Added to Samurai Warriors 5 Through DLC

In an interview with the developers of Samurai Warriors 5, they stated that they currently do not have any plans to implement additional characters to the roster of the game through DLC. Additionally, the developers mentioned that if Samurai Warriors 5 performs well, they would like to create a sequel title. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]
Video Gameswccftech.com

July 2021 Has Plenty of Great Games for Everyone, Including Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and The Ascent

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, we're here to help. Every month we'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Final DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is Available Now

It’s finally here: Trunks – The Warrior of Hope, the last DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, is available now for Xbox One! We spoke with Lead Producer Ryosuke Hara to discuss what players can expect from this latest drop. AL: About how much gameplay content can we expect with...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Check Out The First 35 Minutes Of Mario Golf: Super Rush On Switch

Wondering if you’ll ace the courses in Mario Golf: Super Rush for Nintendo Switch?. Thanks to Handheld Players, you can now check out the new sports action title in action below. As reported previously, the game mixes up the Mario Golf formula with innovative new modes such as Speed Golf and more!
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC Roadmap (2021): Free characters and courses

Mario Golf: Super Rush is out now on Nintendo Switch, though many players are already wondering what comes next. The game features a wide range of courses and characters as standard, though adding some more could never hurt. So, does Nintendo have a Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC roadmap for 2021? Here’s the lowdown on upcoming downloadable content for the new Mario Golf game on Switch and Switch Lite.