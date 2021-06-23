Check out the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Classic Character DLC on the series’ 20th anniversary
For “anniversaries,” “rolling,” and “Sega” today’s main attraction is Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th. He’s not the only one in the spotlight though, as today’s also the 20th anniversary of the original Monkey Ball arcade game! What would go on to become the Super Monkey Ball series began with a banana shaped joystick and a simple, but entertaining concept. Now things are coming full circle with its next entry.nintendowire.com