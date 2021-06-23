A toe-tapping good time returning to Faurot Park as Concerts in the Parks kicks off June 27th
Another Lima favorite is making its way back this Sunday as life starts to get back to normal. The Council for the Arts of Greater Lima and Happy Daz restaurants will kick off the 55th season of the “Concerts in the Parks” with the classic rock sounds of “Probable Cause”. After a year off due to COVID, organizers say it’s great to be back and give the community something to come out and enjoy.www.hometownstations.com