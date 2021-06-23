Unrivaled. Straightforward. Mastic One®

Depressed transverse cracks are a common and costly pavement distress occurring on many roads. Transverse cracks typically develop when low temperature-induced tensile stress exceeds the tensile strength of the pavement and run perpendicular to the pavement lane. When this type of distress occurs, motorists experience an uncomfortable ride. Nicollet County Highway Department in New Ulm, Minnesota, had been treating depressed, transverse, and longitudinal cracks by first applying a tack coat, followed by the installation of a hot mix asphalt repair that proved to be costly and labor intensive, in addition to requiring multiple trucks, a roller, a fairly large crew, and daylong traffic interruptions.