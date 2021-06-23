Dr. Malhotra on the Safety Profile of Plinabulin/Nivolumab/Ipilimumab in Relapsed SCLC
Jyoti Malhotra, MD, MPH, discusses the safety profile of plinabulin in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab in relapsed/refractory small cell lung cancer. Jyoti Malhotra, MD, MPH, medical oncologist, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, assistant professor of medicine, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, discusses the safety profile of plinabulin in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) in relapsed/refractory small cell lung cancer (SCLC).www.onclive.com