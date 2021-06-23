Dr. Malhotra on the Safety Profile of Plinabulin/Nivolumab/Ipilimumab in Relapsed SCLC

A thought leader in lung cancer, Hossein Borghaei, DO, reviews safety and efficacy data from the phase 2 basket trial of lurbinectedin in selected advanced solid tumors. Hossein Borghaei, DO: The clinical evidence for the use of lurbinectedin comes from a single-arm study that included around 100 patients. Patients in the study had ECOG PS [performance status] of around 0 to 2. They must have had at least 1 prior chemotherapy. Immunotherapy use was allowed, but patients with active CNS [central nervous system] metastases were excluded from the study. A dose of 3.2 mg/m2 was selected as the standard dose for this particular agent, a single drug given by IV [intravenous] once every 3 weeks. And the study was a single-arm trial.