It appears that (most of) Hollywood has finally caught on to the idea that adapting a series of books into a TV show can be a more efficient way to tell the whole story than squeezing it into a movie franchise. A newer example of this trend is The Mysterious Benedict Society, one of the more recent 2021 TV shows on Disney+, which is inspired by Trenton Lee Stewart's books about a group of extremely talented and intelligent orphaned children who are enlisted to help an eccentric adult (Tony Hale) stop a sinister threat he is unfortunately close to. You may find that the Arrested Development cast veteran is not the only one from The Mysterious Benedict Society cast you recognize when we go through the highlights of their career one by one, starting with the titular protagonist… and antagonist.