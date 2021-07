The Little Bites Mini Tarts are a new product from the snack brand that will provide consumers with an easy way to enjoy the flavor of freshly baked desserts from virtually anywhere. The Mini Tarts come in three flavor options including Strawberry, Apple and Cinnamon, which are all crafted without any high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors in the mix. The snacks are crafted with real fruit and come in boxes of 30 tarts each.