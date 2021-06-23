Drought Slashes ND Duck Numbers—Mallards Down Almost 49 Percent

The news out of North Dakota isn’t good for ducks or for duck hunters. With the USFWS annual surveys canceled for a second year in a row due to covid, waterfowl managers have to rely on North Dakota’s spring survey to speculate about the fall duck flight. Based on those results, it appears this year’s flight may be down significantly compared to last year. Still, waterfowlers can still expect a long season and high limits for the 2021-2022 season. If the drought parching the prairie pothole region continues, however, shortened seasons and lower limits could be on the horizon for 2022-23 and beyond.