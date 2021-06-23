Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Drought Slashes ND Duck Numbers—Mallards Down Almost 49 Percent

By Phil Bourjaily
Field & Stream
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news out of North Dakota isn’t good for ducks or for duck hunters. With the USFWS annual surveys canceled for a second year in a row due to covid, waterfowl managers have to rely on North Dakota’s spring survey to speculate about the fall duck flight. Based on those results, it appears this year’s flight may be down significantly compared to last year. Still, waterfowlers can still expect a long season and high limits for the 2021-2022 season. If the drought parching the prairie pothole region continues, however, shortened seasons and lower limits could be on the horizon for 2022-23 and beyond.

www.fieldandstream.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought Conditions#Droughts#Duck Hunting#Usfws#Ducks Unlimited#Canadian#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
EnvironmentMercury News

The shocking numbers behind the Lake Mead drought crisis

The United States’ largest reservoir is draining rapidly. Plagued by extreme, climate change-fueled drought and increasing demand for water, Lake Mead on Wednesday registered its lowest level on record since the reservoir was filled in the 1930s. Lake Mead, a Colorado River reservoir just east of Las Vegas on the...
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Amid extreme drought, farmers forced to slash crops

With drought emergencies declared in eight Idaho counties so far—including Blaine, Butte, Camas, Custer, Gooding and Lincoln—and over 1 million Idaho residents now living in drought areas, growers across the state are already reporting devastating crop losses. That’s especially true in south-central Idaho, where farmers and ranchers have been left...
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

Drought conditions persist in ND

Drought conditions continue to grow across many parts of the U.S. Dry conditions have been an issue in North Dakota since the fall of 2020. Recent extreme heat has only made drought impacts worse by increasing fire risk…inhibiting plant growth…and enabling harmful algae blooms. In the past week the government...
Minnesota Statemprnews.org

Drought now covers 75 percent of Minnesota; rain chances limited

Recent rains have not been enough to turn around Minnesota’s worsening drought conditions. Despite chances for rain through the weekend, including a severe weather risk Thursday, the expected rainfall is unlikely to turn the situation around. Minnesota had a very dry spring, especially May. June should be Minnesota’s wettest month,...
Agricultureadvantagenews.com

Turkey harvest numbers down slightly

Spring turkey harvest numbers are slightly down in 2021 compared to 2020. DNR Deputy Director Rachel Torbert indicates turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,383 wild turkeys during the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season. This year’s preliminary harvest total compares with the 2020 statewide turkey harvest of 15,831.
AgricultureNew Haven Register

Federal agriculture officials tour drought-stricken ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal agriculture officials were continuing their tour of drought-stricken North Dakota Thursday, to hear directly from farmers and ranchers about how one of the driest years in recent history is affecting their livelihood. U.S. Sen. John Hoeven invited Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and Risk...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Kills Cattle On the Side of Road

If you're a vegan, we have nothing but respect for you. You've made a wise, eco-friendly choice. A plant-based diet is good for the earth, and if we switched over, we'd probably be able to fit into our lucky jeans again before too long. Vegans of the world, we salute you.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

U.S. Cotton Acreage is Down Three Percent

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has released their 2021 planted acreage reports, and Becky Sommer with NASS in Washington D.C. says cotton acreage across the country is down three percent from last year. Cotton growers planted 11.7 million acres in 2021, down 3 percent from last year. Upland planted...
Tulare County, CAPorterville Recorder

94 percent of Giant Sequoias in Exceptional Drought

He push for more active management to protect Giant Sequoias from wildfire and to mitigate the damage caused to them by wildfire was made last week by Save The Redwoods League when it released information on just how serious drought conditions are in the Sierra Nevada. The organization which has...
Cars19fortyfive.com

K2 Black Panther: The Most Expensive (And Most Lethal?) Tank on Earth

According to the Guinness World Records organization, the indigenously-developed K2 Black Panther tank is the most expensive tank in the world at $8.5 million dollars. This is for a good reason though: the K2 has a number of features that make it incredibly capable–and quite deadly on the battlefield. On-road/Off-road/Underwater: