Elvis Presley fans know The King‘s legendary music and movies well but may not realize that the singer didn’t exactly enjoy most of the films he starred in. The iconic musician made appearances in more than 40 films throughout the span of his career. Since he considered himself to be a bit of a movie buff, it’s surprising he didn’t appreciate many of the classics he starred in. As he came into stardom with his music in the 1950s, it didn’t take long for Presley to branch out into acting as well.