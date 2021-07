Digimon Adventure has tapped the prominent K-pop grouo ATEEZ for its newest ending theme sequence! The rebooted anime series has reached its final arc, and with this final slate of episodes the DigiDestined have all gone their separate ways in order to figure out the mystery of the Crests embedded in their Digivices before the "Great Catastrophe" threatens the Digital World. This final slate of episodes for the series (at least for now, according to reports that have started to pop up about a potential sequel in the works) have undergone a major face lift with a new ending.