Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

“17th St Pride Sidewalk Party is Saturday June 26”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome out and enjoy all the amenities and space 17th St. has to offer. Picnic, hangout, socialize, dance, eat, drink, and shop. Restaurants and bars will be offering specials and parking will be cleared for extra space and seating. 12PM – 5PM on 17th St. from R to P St...

www.popville.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Dupont#Dance#Extra Space#St Pride Block Party#Lgbtq#Capital Pride Alliance#Anc#St Merchants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Eureka, CAkrcrtv.com

St. Joseph Hospital hosting FREE virtual fundraiser Saturday June 19

EUREKA, Calif. — The Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka Foundation is excited to announce their most popular fundraiser – “Laughter is the Best Medicine 4 - The Game Show Edition,” – will be presented virtually on Saturday, June 19 at 6 p.m. The game show-themed event will offer hilarity...
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

GALLERY: Pride party at The Rose

Jackson locals poured through The Rose’s doors donning flashy colors, glitter and pride flags to show support for the bar’s LGBTQ Pride themed night. Party goers celebrated Pride Month and danced the night away alongside fire breathers and drag queens. “Throughout the evening, I was pretty much running sprints —...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

15th Annual El Paso Sun City Pride Block Party set for Saturday

El Paso Sun City Pride (EPSCP) is inviting the entire Sun City community to take part in the 15th Annual El Paso Sun City Pride Block Party. The party is set for Saturday, June 19, from 6:00pm until 2:00am, and will be held at Raves Club located at 6816 Commerce Avenue.
Fairhope, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Color Fairhope with Pride transforms sidewalks into rainbows

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's National Pride Month and the Eastern Shore was showing their colors in more ways than one Friday evening. The Color Fairhope with Pride event bringing people to the park next to the pier to celebrate Pride. With chalk in hand -- they were transforming the...
San Antonio, TXoutinsa.com

Pride San Antonio’s virtual celebration is set for Saturday, June 26

For the second year in a row, Pride San Antonio is forgoing in-person events and instead broadcasting a virtual Pride Celebration via Facebook and YouTube. The streaming event is being held in an abundance of caution at a time when Covid-19 appears to have declined but can still pose problems for those who remain unvaccinated.
Portland, ORpdxfoodpress.com

Hey Love Reopens June 17th!

Welcome to the Summer of Love! Portland’s Go-To Local Getaway, Hey Love, Reopens With a Reimagined Menu. June 14, 2021 (Portland, OR) — After shutting its doors in March due to the pandemic, Hey Love is excited to welcome guests back to its lush, light-filled space. Now that vaccinations are up and hospitalizations are down, Portlanders’ favorite, Central Eastside gathering place is pleased to announce it will reopen with a reimagined menu of bright, beautiful dishes and perfectly-balanced drinks just in time for enjoying nostalgic summer escapades. Opening Thursday, June 17th, guests will be invited to dine and imbibe Tuesday through Sunday from 3PM to late until later this summer when Hey Love will be open for dinner 7 days a week. Brunch will be served on weekends at 10am starting June 19th.
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

NEBRASKALand Days Events for June 17th

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Here’s a look at the NEBRASKALand Days events for June 17th. The Mayor’s prayer breakfast will be from 7am-9am at the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church. The cost is $10 per person. Rodeo Slack continues at 8am at the Wild West Arena. It is free and...
New Jersey Statewineindustryadvisor.com

Afternoon Brief, June 17th

Doug Moorhead, one of the founders of the Pennsylvania wine industry, died June 10. He was 87…. Beer, wine, or liquor — people have their top choices. New Jersey residents are no exception. In the Garden State, wine tops the list as the favorite alcoholic beverage…. The Willamette Valley Wineries...
Millbrae, CAmillbrae.ca.us

Raising the Pride Flag – Saturday, June 19th

Join us at Millbrae City Hall this Saturday (June 19th) for the raising of the Pride Flag in honor of Pride Month. This event will start at 9 a.m. in front of City Hall (621 Magnolia Ave.). Guest speakers will include:. San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine. Millbrae City Council...
Jackson, MIWKHM

Jackson Juneteenth Scheduled For June 17th/18th

Jackson’s Juneteenth celebration for 2021 will be virtual and in person on June 17th and 18th with segments on health inequities, black owned businesses, social and criminal justice reform. The black business segment will focus attention on the new MLK Business Corridor. Lee Hampton with more…. Anthony Parker is excited...
Musickduz.com

KDUZ Classic – June 17th, 1995

Today the KDUZ classic takes us back to June 17th, 1995 for the third of nine weeks at #1 on the Billboard Album Rock chart for this single, a song which peaked at #20 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, and #2 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.
EntertainmentA.V. Club

The chocolate river in Willy Wonka was a stinky, gross cesspool

In a world of pure imagination, you find yourself pretending that a stinky, brown-colored, shallow river is actually a decadent chocolate stream. It turns out the iconic chocolate river Augustus Gloop falls into in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), wasn’t chocolate at all. Instead, it was a gross, leftover coffee-filled, shallow bed of water.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS: The Briar Patch Reopens at Disneyland Park

Stores reopen to guests around the Disneyland Resort, there are certainly plenty of options to shop from. Today The Briar Patch over by Splash Mountain has reopened its doors. Guests looking for apparel, hats, and other accessories can find them all here. Unfortunately, one thing you will still not find...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Hiker Finds an Unusual Pub in a Tiny Village in the Mountains

A man was hiking and saw a pub in a tiny village in the mountains. He decided to go in but what happened next left him bewildered. One day, a hiker was enjoying a time out in the evening after hiking in a nearby mountain. He saw an unusual pub sitting in the middle of a tiny village in the mountains, so he thought about going in to see what it was about.