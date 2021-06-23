“17th St Pride Sidewalk Party is Saturday June 26”

Welcome to the Summer of Love! Portland’s Go-To Local Getaway, Hey Love, Reopens With a Reimagined Menu. June 14, 2021 (Portland, OR) — After shutting its doors in March due to the pandemic, Hey Love is excited to welcome guests back to its lush, light-filled space. Now that vaccinations are up and hospitalizations are down, Portlanders’ favorite, Central Eastside gathering place is pleased to announce it will reopen with a reimagined menu of bright, beautiful dishes and perfectly-balanced drinks just in time for enjoying nostalgic summer escapades. Opening Thursday, June 17th, guests will be invited to dine and imbibe Tuesday through Sunday from 3PM to late until later this summer when Hey Love will be open for dinner 7 days a week. Brunch will be served on weekends at 10am starting June 19th.