Carnival Corp. Details Restart Plans, 52% Total Capacity Sailing by Fall

By Sarah Bretz
cruiseradio.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight cruise lines under the Carnival Corporation umbrella have announced plans to resume guest operations this year. The brands are using a phased-in approach to a resumption of service, with sailings announced on 42 ships to date through the end of November. This represents 52 percent of the company’s total capacity across its global fleet of 91 cruise vessels.

cruiseradio.net
