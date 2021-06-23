Nia Vardalos’ ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ House Parades Onto the Market at $2 Million
Opa! There’s exciting news for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” fans! The whimsical house that figured at the center of the hit 2002 romantic comedy has just come up for sale for the first time in over 40 years! Said to be located in a Chicago suburb in the film, in reality the dwelling can be found at 73 Glenwood Cres., just steps from the picturesque Woodbine Bridge in the O’Connor-Parkview neighborhood of Toronto, Canada. (Please remember this is a private home. Do not trespass or bother the residents or the property in any way.) Repped by the Blue Door Realty Group, owning the unique piece of movie history comes with a $1,999,999 price tag. Not bad for a property that the listing notes was “really a character in itself” and “one of the most unforgettable things from the film!”www.dirt.com