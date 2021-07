Of all the joys and hardships that come along with introducing a baby to your family, one of the most overlooked by far is how to properly travel with them. Though most people avoid extensive travel when they have a small child on their hands, the fact of the matter is that travel is an inevitability. Eventually, whether for work reasons or simply just running errands, at some point you will have to take your baby on the road (or train or plane). If this sounds like you, don’t panic just yet. There are plenty of things you can prepare to make a trip with your child as easy as possible. Many jetsetters have babies in tow on flights all around the world- you can take yours for a weekend getaway! Still nervous about traveling with your baby? Here are 4 life-saving tips that will help to make your next child-laden trip a complete success.