Give Your Furbabies the Royal Treatment With Queen Elizabeth’s Regal Line of Pet Accessories

Queen Elizabeth and her daughter Princess Anne indulged in some local Scottish honey before meeting with companies that are pioneering the future of space technology. On Wednesday, the royals kicked off the next leg of their annual Royal Week tour of Scotland by paying a visit to a community space run by the Children’s Wood charity in Glasgow. There, they were both gifted jars of local honey, a hobby which also happens to be one of her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s passion projects. The Duchess of Cambridge gave honey from her own beehives to children just last week during a hands-on learning session at the Natural History Museum in London. The Queen and her daughter also met with some of the kids who frequent the park and, at one point, the monarch even joined them around a fire pit. She politely declined, however, when offered a marshmallow to roast, replying, “No, that’s very kind of you,” per a report.