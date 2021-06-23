Cancel
Travel

Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino Reopens for the Summer Travel

TravelPulse
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHY IT RATES: Curacao has a high vaccination rate and is considered safe by the CDC. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. The Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino invites U.S. travelers to experience the “dushi,” or sweet, life this summer. With a low number of COVID-19 cases and one of the highest numbers of vaccinations in the Caribbean, the beautiful island of Curaçao and its beaches, restaurants and casinos are open and the government continues to ease measurements. Following “A Dushi Stay the Healthy Way” protocols, visitors can rest assured that their safety and enjoyment are a top priority. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently designated Curaçao a Level 2 travel destination, citing the island’s successful management of the virus.

www.travelpulse.com
