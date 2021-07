Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance for the last three months to 8.2% and for the first half of the year to 14.4%. The benchmark index finished June with a 2.2% gain and its third straight all-time high as it extended its winning streak to a fifth day.