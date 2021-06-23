Review of ‘Rick and Morty’ Season Five Premiere “Mort Dinner Rick Andre”
Once more, creator Dan Harmon (Community) utilizes his intergalactic grandpa and grandson duo to provide some pop culture intertextuality to its fans. Season five of Adult Swim’s hit animated series Rick and Morty premiered on Sunday, June 20 with another episode layered in film parody and butterfly effects. The premiere left fans and viewers with one feeling: Rick and Morty Day is back and ready to roll.television.mxdwn.com