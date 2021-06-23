Review of ‘Rick and Morty’ Season Five Premiere “Mort Dinner Rick Andre”

With only 3 days until the fifth season of Rick and Morty premieres, everyone is guessing what and who we can expect to show up. Recently, Disney +'s Loki Head Writer and Executive Producer Michael Waldron (Heels) sat down and shared some thoughts on what might have been with Adult Swim's smash animated series. The writer of Season Four, Episode Two "The Old Man and the Seat" actually was in line to take the showrunning reigns for season five before he took over Loki. Today Waldron recalls getting Dan Harmon's(Rick and Morty, Community) support to take on the God of Mischief and answers what the highly anticipated fifth season of Rick and Morty would look like if he was in charge.