Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy defeated five-time former champion Andy Murray 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to move into the quarterfinals at the cinch Championships in London. Berrettini, who hasn't lost a set in his debut at the grass-court event at Queen's Club, fired 14 aces and saved all three break points he faced against the 34-year-old former World No. 1. Berrettini will face another Brit next as No. 6 Daniel Evans advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (7) win over France's Adrian Mannarino.