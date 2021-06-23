‘Bosch’ Creator Michael Connelly Buys Oceanfront Malibu Retreat, Sells Two Tampa Mansions

While travel is finally starting to resume worldwide, trips to Canada continue to be postponed with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair recently announcing that all borders will remain closed until the country attains a 75% vaccination rate. In the meantime, those missing the Great White North can embark upon a bit of armchair tourism by catching up on the many current shows shot there including “Home Before Dark,” “Firefly Lane,” and “Upload.” The latter, an Amazon Studios original created by Greg Daniels, the mastermind behind “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” takes place in 2033, a technologically advanced period in which an individual facing the end of life can choose to upload their consciousness to a virtual world rather than die traditionally. Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), a hip and somewhat self-absorbed computer programmer who falls victim to a self-driving car accident at the tender age of 27, opts for the former by signing up to spend eternity at Lakeview, an idyllic virtual world at the top tier of the digital afterlife game – because even in the great beyond, money talks.