Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malibu, CA

‘Bosch’ Creator Michael Connelly Buys Oceanfront Malibu Retreat, Sells Two Tampa Mansions

By James McClain
Posted by 
Dirt
Dirt
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It appears Michael Connelly may be reshaping his longtime bicoastal lifestyle into an exclusively West Coast affair. Over the past year, the acclaimed mystery novelist has both thinned his healthy herd of homes — selling two properties in L.A. and two in Tampa — and added to his portfolio with his priciest purchase yet, an $8.7 million house sitting directly on the sand of Malibu’s coveted La Costa Beach.

www.dirt.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
528
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Malibu, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Malibu, CA
Real Estate
State
Florida State
Malibu, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Connelly
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceanfront#Mansions#Sun Sentinel#The L A Times#Lapd#Amazon Studios#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

YouTuber Daniel Thrasher Buys Isaiah Mustafa’s Hollywood Hills Mini-Compound

Piano-playing YouTube sensation Daniel Thrasher has purchased the Los Angeles home of Isaiah Mustafa, a Hollywood actor who starred in Freeform’s fantasy TV series “Shedowhunters,” but is best known for his iconic — and doubtless highly lucrative — role as “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” in those early 2010s-era Old Spice commercials. Records reveal Thrasher keyed out $2.1 million for the property, $150,000 over the asking price and a whopping $520,000 more than Mustafa paid for the house just three years ago, back in spring 2018.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘Peter Rabbit’ Franchise Filmmaker Will Gluck Hops Out of Secluded Ojai Retreat

California’s drop-dead gorgeous, casually aristocratic and conspicuously expensive seaside community of Montecito has long attracted deep-pocketed Hollywood heavyweights looking for a serene getaway less than two hours outside of Los Angeles. Oprah Winfrey presides over a baronial estate she calls The Promised Land; Rob Lowe is a long-time resident who, after he sold his longtime estate for a whopping $44.5 million to private equity tycoon Jack McGinley last year, paid a combined $18.2 million for two properties; And, of course, Ellen DeGeneres has bought and sold more multimillion homes in Montecito than anyone would care to count, including a Tudor villa she sold to Ariana Grande last year for $6.9 million.
TennisPosted by
Dirt

Kelly Clarkson Buys Fintech Guru’s Toluca Lake Tennis Court Estate

Though she’s still finalizing her divorce from estranged husband/talent manager Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson already is making strides toward a fresh residential start. As was first reported by the L.A. Times, records reveal the pop music superstar-turned-talk show host has picked up a Colonial-style compound in L.A.’s leafy Toluca Lake enclave for $5.4 million. The seller was prominent fintech entrepreneur Douglas Merrill, who acquired the property in 2018 for $4.9 million.
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Marc Anthony Sells $22.4 Million Waterfront Mansion to Tiger Global’s John Curtius

Back in 1994, rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi doled out $3.9 million for a prime 1.3-acre parcel of land resting alongside the canals of Lago Maggiore that open to Biscayne Bay in South Coral Gables, Fla., about a 25-minute jaunt from Miami. Bacardi, whose family owns the world’s largest privately held spirits company, then set out to convert the property into her dream home, meticulously poring over every detail and sparing no expense. But in 2014, six years into what would ultimately be an eight-year, $18 million renovation, she placed the unfinished estate up for sale with a $27.2 million ask.
MarketsPosted by
Dirt

Crypto Kingpin Olaf Carlson-Wee Buys $28.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

Long before the mass market meme days of Dogecoin and PooCoin, before the words cryptocurrency and blockchain had entered the general lexicon, a Vassar College student wrote his 2012 senior thesis on a new technology called bitcoin. And to prove his love, that self-proclaimed “lover of crypto” also took his first job’s salary entirely in bitcoin.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Keys and Beatz Lose a Bundle in Phoenix

For those with the dough to get into the game, high-end real estate can be a great return on a multimillion-dollar investment, particularly over the last handful of years or so when high-dollar homes have been bought and sold across the country with an almost alarming alacrity and eye-popping profits. Emma Roberts pocketed $1.9 million when she sold her house in L.A.’s Los Feliz area last year in an off-market deal valued at $5.9 million; Nick Swisher and Joanna Garcia realized a $4.3 million gain on the sale of a Beverly Hills home they owned just 18 months; And soon-to-be former chat show host Ellen DeGeneres flips prodigiously expensive homes more often than some people wash their sheets.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Dirt

SoCal Billionaire Anthony Hsieh Pays Record $25 Million for Las Vegas Showpiece

Less than a year ago, in late 2020, LoanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh shattered the Orange County sales record when he bought a Newport Coast mansion for a cool $61 million, making it the most expensive residential sale ever in the area. Now Hsieh has done it again, this time in Las Vegas, where he’s doled out a record-breaking $25 million for a 15,000-square-foot estate in the hillside community of Henderson, on the edge of the Mojave Desert. The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Malibu, CAPosted by
Dirt

Britney Spears’ ‘Sometimes’ Beach House Can Now Be Yours for $44.5 Million

“It’s not that I don’t wanna stay . . . but every time you come too close, I move away.” So croons Britney Spears in her hit sophomore single “Sometimes.” Now the owners of the Malibu estate where the pop ballad’s iconic music video was lensed are singing the same tune as they just put the pad on the market. While I’m sure it’s not that they don’t wanna stay, it definitely looks like they will be moving away soon!
TV & VideosPosted by
Dirt

Robbie Amell Spends Eternity at the Gorgeous Cecil Green Park House in ‘Upload’

While travel is finally starting to resume worldwide, trips to Canada continue to be postponed with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair recently announcing that all borders will remain closed until the country attains a 75% vaccination rate. In the meantime, those missing the Great White North can embark upon a bit of armchair tourism by catching up on the many current shows shot there including “Home Before Dark,” “Firefly Lane,” and “Upload.” The latter, an Amazon Studios original created by Greg Daniels, the mastermind behind “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” takes place in 2033, a technologically advanced period in which an individual facing the end of life can choose to upload their consciousness to a virtual world rather than die traditionally. Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), a hip and somewhat self-absorbed computer programmer who falls victim to a self-driving car accident at the tender age of 27, opts for the former by signing up to spend eternity at Lakeview, an idyllic virtual world at the top tier of the digital afterlife game – because even in the great beyond, money talks.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

EV Billionaires Henrik Fisker, Geeta Gupta Buy $21.8 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

On his journey of becoming one of the world’s best known automotive figures, Henrik Fisker first attracted attention for designing some of the most beautiful modern automobiles, including the retro-inspired BMW Z8 roadster and the timelessly sexy Aston Martin DB9. The ArtCenter College of Design grad, born and bred in Denmark, also designed the exotic-looking Fisker Karma, the luxury plug-in hybrid that bore his name but was ultimately doomed to be a total failure, a victim of costly production errors and other mishaps.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Former Paramount Chief Adam Goodman Seeks $16.9 Million for Exotic Beverly Hills Compound

Philip Ilsley may not be a household name, or even one that’s remotely familiar sounding to, well, almost anyone. However, anyone who’s ever admired or installed a free-form swimming pool has him to thank for his visionary notions of what an ordinary rectangular swimming pool could be. Sometimes referred to as “the father of the modern swimming pool,” Ilsley revolutionized pool construction and design in the late 1930s with the use of the pressure-sprayed concrete material known as Gunite. He went on to make the now iconic kidney shaped pool ubiquitous across southern California, and he famously built a piano-shaped pool for Frank Sinatra at his midcentury modern Palm Springs retreat.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Titus Welliver Calls an Architectural Marvel Home on ‘Bosch’

This Friday is going to be bittersweet for “Bosch” fans. The latest season of the Amazon Prime procedural will finally be hitting the streamer, but the day also marks the popular series’ end. Season seven is, sadly, the show’s last. Based upon the bestselling book franchise by author Michael Connelly, “Bosch” has been a staple of the Amazon lineup since its debut in 2014 and is the platform’s longest-running original program, accumulating legions of devotees throughout the seven years it has been on the air.
CelebritiesPosted by
Dirt

Hal Levitt-Designed Midcentury Modern with ‘Dexter’ Ties Asks $3 Million

With a limited-edition run of the popular drama series “Dexter” returning to Showtime this fall, there’s no better occasion to showcase this killer midcentury modern time capsule designed by noted starchitect Harold “Hal” Levitt. Once owned in real life by the show’s lead character — the mild-mannered forensics expert/serial murderer portrayed by Michael C. Hall — its current, non-famous owners have returned the Hollywood Hills gem to the market with a $3.35 million price tag. But don’t worry, there aren’t any monsters lurking within its masterfully designed environs … just don’t go looking inside the air-conditioning unit, though!
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Hedge Funder Mitch Julis Asks $50 Million for Striking Beverly Hills Mansion

Back in 2009, hedge fund manager Mitchell “Mitch” Julis and his wife Joleen doled out $10.3 million for a 1.4-acre parcel of land in prime Beverly Hills, adding to a roster of residential holdings that includes several additional homes in the same area. The couple then enlisted architect Richard Manion and builder Peter McCoy to replace the existing structure with an all-new contemporary manse, one replete with an “authentic” Italian tea house and Zen garden — and that’s just outside!
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

This $65 Million Holmby Hills Mansion Includes an Operating Room and Bowling Alley

Back in 2013, when this mega-mansion on L.A.’s prestigious South Mapleton Drive first popped up for sale, the all-new structure wowed onlookers with its wild list of amenities. Beyond the 12-foot front gates and guardhouse, the 31,000-square-foot beast included a house full of custom Fendi Casa furniture and a beauty parlor, and that’s only the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Stacy Keibler Taps Out of Beverly Hills with $15.2 Million Sale of City-View Home

About five years ago, former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler and tech entrepreneur Jared Pobre packed up and moved to Jackson, Wyo., to focus on raising their kids — they now have three — and shortly thereafter hoisted their sophisticated home in the swanky Trousdale Estates neighborhood in Beverly Hills, Calif., on the market with an in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky price of $18.25 million.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘Shameless’ Star Emma Kenney Snags Sunset Strip Mini-Compound

Now that “Shameless” has wrapped after a full decade on the TV airwaves, Emma Kenney finally has time for some residential relaxation. The 21-year-old Manhattan native — who’s better-known to the public as William H. Macy’s daughter Debbie Gallagher on the uber-popular Showtime series and also starred in the short-lived “Roseanne” revival — has plunked down $3.1 million for her first house, a stylishly upgraded (albeit nearly all-white) home in the steep hills directly above L.A.’s bustling Sunset Strip and West Hollywood areas.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Tinder’s Alexa Mateen Pays $16 Million for Tom Rosenberg’s Beverly Hills Estate

Though it first popped up for sale in February with a hugely aggressive $25 million ask, only to be delisted just one month later, records reveal the custom-built Beverly Hills manor of Academy Award-winning producer Tom Rosenberg (“Million Dollar Baby,” “The Ugly Truth,” “Adrift,” “She’s The Man”) has now sold off-market for just $16 million. While that’s still a big number, it’s also a heavily discounted 36% below what the Chicago native wanted for his Sunset Boulevard home.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jessica Capshaw Gets $13.3 Million for Palisades Mansion

Barely two months after they placed their traditional Cape Cod-style home on the market for $13.75 million, actress Jessica Capshaw (“The Practice,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and her husband, Honest Co. entrepreneur Christopher Gavigan, already have found a taker. The buyers: Los Angeles real estate agent Jacob Dadon and his wife Andrea Fischmann, a nail polish heiress to the fortune of OPI, who doled out $13.3 million for the place in mid-June.