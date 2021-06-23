Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

By Matt Singer
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 7 days ago
For years, Jerry Seinfeld has wondered what the deal is with Pop-Tarts. He’s joked about them in his standup routine, but clearly that was not enough to sate his curiosity about the creation and popularization of America’s favorite toaster pastries. Now he’s going to direct, produce, and star in a movie all about Pop-Tarts.

ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

