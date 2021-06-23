Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Vanessa Bryant & Families Agree to Settle Lawsuit Over Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant & Gianna

WUSA
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wrongful death lawsuit regarding the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others is nearing settlement. Vanessa Bryant -- along with the families of the other passengers on board the flight -- reached a confidential settlement agreement with Island Express, the company that owned and operated the helicopter that crashed, ET confirms.

www.wusa9.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Kobe Bryant Gianna#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
EntertainmentTMZ.com

Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company in Kobe Crash

Vanessa Bryant has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the doomed helicopter in the crash that killed Kobe, Gigi and 7 others. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Vanessa's legal team filed a notice of settlement with the court ... but the terms of the settlement are confidential. The court still needs to sign off.
NBAJezebel

Vanessa Bryant Has Reached a Settlement in Her Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Deaths of Gianna & Kobe Bryant

In February of this year, Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express, the company which owned and operated the helicopter that was carrying Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others when it crashed killing everyone on board. According to TMZ, Bryant and her lawyers have reached a settlement with Island Express, although the details are still confidential and awaiting sign-off from a judge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy