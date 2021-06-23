Vanessa Bryant & Families Agree to Settle Lawsuit Over Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant & Gianna
The wrongful death lawsuit regarding the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others is nearing settlement. Vanessa Bryant -- along with the families of the other passengers on board the flight -- reached a confidential settlement agreement with Island Express, the company that owned and operated the helicopter that crashed, ET confirms.www.wusa9.com